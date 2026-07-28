Ex-UFC Star Anthony Smith Arrested For Domestic Violence, Terroristic Threats

Ex-UFC star Anthony Smith is behind bars in Nebraska after he was busted on three felony charges, TMZ Sports has learned.

Smith, 38, a former light heavyweight title contender, was booked into a local county jail Monday evening shortly before 9PM ... and is facing charges for terroristic threats, false imprisonment (1st degree), and domestic violence causing serious bodily injury.

It's unclear what led up to the arrest, but the charges are serious.

The DV charge alone can carry up to 20 years in the slammer ... while the other two counts could put him away for up to three years each.

Smith left the UFC after a loss to Mingyang Zhang in April 2025 ... but was one of the best 185 lb. and 205 lb. MMA fighters of his generation.

In fact, Lionheart challenged for UFC gold in 2019, but lost to Jon Jones.

He didn't stay retired very long. Anthony fought for Jorge Masvidal's Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA earlier this year, winning by first-round stoppage.

Smith has not yet seen a judge, and bond hasn't been set.