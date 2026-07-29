Anthony Smith's Bond Set At $500K, Can't Have Contact W/ Wife

Anthony Smith is still behind bars at a county jail, but the former UFC star may soon be walking free, 'cause a judge set bond at $500K ... a day and a half after he was arrested on three felonies.

The 38-year-old appeared before a judge for the first time in Sarpy County, Nebraska, on Wednesday morning, where bond was granted. Once Smith comes up with the cash, he'll be released pending trial.

But he won't be free and clear to do whatever he wants.

Smith cannot have any contact with his wife, Mikhala Smith, as a condition of his bond. Anthony is also prohibited from leaving the state without permission. He also must steer clear of any trouble.

As we previously reported, the former light heavyweight title contender was booked into the slammer Monday evening around 8:45 PM... and is facing charges for terroristic threats, false imprisonment (1st degree), and domestic violence causing serious bodily injury.

It's unclear what led up to Smith's arrest, though the no-contact order could indicate his wife was somehow involved.

With a conviction, the charges can carry up to 26 years in prison.

Smith could be released as early as this morning.