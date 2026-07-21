Dustin Poirier Reveals Bud Light Dropped Him Immediately After Arrest

Bud Light didn't find anything humorous in Dustin Poirier's arrest last month ... 'cause the fighter just revealed the beer giant wasted no time firing him from his lucrative sponsorship deal after the incident.

"They terminated my contract immediately. It's all good, man. I don't need that f****** poison in my life," Poirier told Ariel Helwani during an interview on Tuesday.

"It sucks that my family is missing out on the money I had left on the deal with them, which was a few hundred thousand dollars, but also if I'm representing something I'm not gonna be taking part in, promoting stuff, it is what it is."

TMZ Sports first broke the story back in June.

Poirier was busted for public drunkenness on Father's Day at the airport in Atlanta, and body cam footage of the arrest went viral.

Play video content Video: Dustin Poirier Belligerent During Airport Arrest, 'I'll Fight You Right Now' Atlanta Police Department

Dustin was seen and heard telling a responding officer that he wanted to fight him, saying, "It's gon' be bad, my n****!"

The internet ate it up. Bud Light? Not so much.

The beer brand almost immediately removed Poirier from their ads, re-editing a hilarious commercial that he starred in with Bruce Buffer.

At the time, it still wasn't clear whether they'd fully cut ties ... until today.

The move has already been drawing backlash online, with plenty of fans ripping Bud Light for ditching Dustin, who's been open about battling personal demons since retiring last year.

Of course, this isn't Bud Light's first rodeo with controversy. Its Dylan Mulvaney partnership famously cost them billions in sales.