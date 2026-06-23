Dustin Poirier Says He Needs Help After Arrest, Struggling W/ Alcohol After Retiring

Dustin Poirier says quitting fighting hasn't been easy, admitting he's struggling with booze ... after police video showed the former UFC champ belligerently cursing airport employees out before being arrested on Sunday.

"Im at the point where I need some help, walking away from fighting hasn't been easy on me and alcohol isn't the answer. It has ruined my father's life and I will not allow it to ruin mine, my family deserves me at 100%," Poirier wrote Tuesday night on Instagram.

He ended his message to fans with a vow to get help.

"I'm trying to do everything I can to get my mind right and take the right next steps."

TMZ Sports broke the story earlier this week ... the 37-year-old fighter, who retired in July, was arrested on Father's Day around 4PM at the Hartsfield-Jackson airport near Atlanta.

Play video content Video: Dustin Poirier Belligerent During Airport Arrest, 'I'll Fight You Right Now' Atlanta Police Department

It's unclear exactly what went down on the airplane before taking off, but Poirier was removed from the aircraft, and he flipped out.

Police body camera shows Dustin acting aggressively with airport staff and a police officer who was attempting to de-escalate the situation.

"Let's go, big dog. Let's go, big dog. What's up? Buncha hos. Let's go. Let's go. F***in' lying motherf****r. Yeah, pulled me off the plane, all my boys went to the f***in' crib. Now, what the f***?" Poirier said.

"Man, f*** you and f*** her and f*** her. I'll fight you right now," Poirier said, squaring up with the man, who retreated and called for help.

Dustin ultimately went peacefully with the cops and even dapped up the officer he initially cussed out.

Poirier was arrested for "Public Drunk" -- a misdemeanor that can carry up to one year in jail with a conviction.

More importantly than the criminal case he now faces, Dustin, known as one of the best and most charitable fighters in MMA, says he needs help.