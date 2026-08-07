Jake Paul's MMA Fight Will Be Most Watched Ever, MVP's Nakisa Bidarian Says

MMA Fight Will Be Most Watched Ever

Jake Paul is eyeing a jump to MMA -- and his business partner says when it happens, it’ll shatter viewership records!

Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of MVP Promotions, dropped the bold prediction during a recent conversation with Babcock ... where the guys were discussing The Problem Child's future fight plans.

Jake definitely wants to do MMA,” Bidarian said. “And I will say here on this show with you today that when Jake Paul enters the cage, our Hexagon, it will be the most viewed MMA match in history."

"I have no doubt about that.”

The dream matchup? Nate Diaz.

First things first, Nakisa made it clear the MMA superstar from Stockton is focused on his get back with Mike Perry first -- something NB says MVP fully supports.

But after that?

“Hopefully, yeah, Jake and Nate would be unbelievable.”

If Nakisa's right about Jake's MMA bout, it wouldn't be the first time Paul's set a record. His 2024 boxing match with Mike Tyson was watched by more than 108 million people across the world.

While JP's one of the biggest names in all of combat sports, MVP has a bunch of other exciting things goin' down.

They just announced a merger with PFL ... which will become MVP MMA.