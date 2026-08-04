Lakers' Luka Doncic's Ex-Fiancée Drops Child Support Case

Luka Doncic's ex-fiancée is dropping her court case over child support for their two children, TMZ Sports has learned.

In court docs Anamaria Goltes submitted Monday that were obtained by TMZ, she requested a Los Angeles judge dismiss her request without prejudice, reasoning ... "I am withdrawing my Petition for Child Support with the specific intention of resolving this matter amicably and by a mutual agreement which is in the best interests of our children."

As TMZ first reported, the NBA star moved to dismiss the case -- arguing that her petition for child support and attorneys' fees had no legal grounds because it was filed in California ... when the kids live in Slovenia.

Luka and his attorney Laura Wasser even alleged he tried convincing Anamaria to move to the Golden State with their kids, but she refused and has resided in Slovenia with them since last May.

TMZ broke the news that the exes ended their engagement due to the distance between them.