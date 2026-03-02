Luka Doncic Celebrates Birthday With Novak Djokovic After Lakers Win

Hard to find a better birthday weekend than the one Luka Doncic had ... not only did the Lakers pick up back-to-back wins against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings -- he closed out the festivities by partying with Novak Djokovic!!

Videos from the Lakers superstar's birthday bash were shared on social media hours after the L.A. took down the Kings 128-104 Sunday, with Djokovic right by his side for his 27th birthday.

Luka celebrating his birthday after the win last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5uzZIAULuX @overtime

The gathering featured a massive cake, some dancers, and Doncic being serenaded before blowing out the candles.

Djokovic was also in attendance for the Lakers game before tagging along to Doncic's party -- posing for a photo with LeBron James courtside at Crypto.com Arena. His attendance meant a lot to Luka, who said he considers him "the G.O.A.T."

"So just for him being here watching me, it’s unbelievable," he said after the game.

The team also celebrated on Doncic's actual birthday -- getting a custom cake featuring half a Lakers jersey and half a Slovenia jersey.