Luka Doncic Celebrates Birthday With Novak Djokovic After Lakers Win
Hard to find a better birthday weekend than the one Luka Doncic had ... not only did the Lakers pick up back-to-back wins against the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings -- he closed out the festivities by partying with Novak Djokovic!!
Videos from the Lakers superstar's birthday bash were shared on social media hours after the L.A. took down the Kings 128-104 Sunday, with Djokovic right by his side for his 27th birthday.
Luka celebrating his birthday after the win last night 🤩 pic.twitter.com/5uzZIAULuX @overtime
The gathering featured a massive cake, some dancers, and Doncic being serenaded before blowing out the candles.
Djokovic was also in attendance for the Lakers game before tagging along to Doncic's party -- posing for a photo with LeBron James courtside at Crypto.com Arena. His attendance meant a lot to Luka, who said he considers him "the G.O.A.T."
"So just for him being here watching me, it’s unbelievable," he said after the game.
Greatness!@DjokerNole x @KingJames x @lukadoncic pic.twitter.com/W5vMMVM73t @NBA
The team also celebrated on Doncic's actual birthday -- getting a custom cake featuring half a Lakers jersey and half a Slovenia jersey.
The @Lakers sang @lukadoncic "Happy Birthday" today 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7onnCPDDP0 @NBA
He'll get Monday to kick his feet up and think about all that he's accomplished in his 27 years on earth before getting back on the hardwood Tuesday -- as L.A. welcomes the New Orleans Pelicans to town.