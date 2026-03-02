USBL Defends Signing Banned NBA Player Jontay Porter

... 'We Believe in Second Chances'

The USBL is going to bat for Jontay Porter -- telling TMZ Sports the league believes in “second chances” as it welcomes the banned ex-NBA big man.

Porter, who was banned for life from the NBA in 2024 following a gambling scandal that torpedoed his career, signed last week with the Seattle SuperHawks in the relaunched United States Basketball League.

While some leagues might shy away from the baggage, the USBL is leaning in.

League officials tell us in a statement that the USBL has “always stood for opportunity” and believes in supporting players committed to “learning from their past and rebuilding their future.”

Porter is still awaiting sentencing in connection with a federal gambling investigation after pleading guilty in July 2024 to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He faces a potential maximum of 20 years behind bars, though Porter is expected to get between 3-4 years.

After what it described as thorough conversations with Porter, the SuperHawks organization expressed confidence in his “sincerity, accountability, and determination to move forward in a positive direction” -- and the league says it shares that belief.

The USBL adds Porter “fully acknowledges the consequences of his actions” and has demonstrated “genuine remorse” along with a strong commitment to personal growth.

The league and team say they’re united in giving him the chance to continue his basketball journey -- not just as an athlete, but as proof that redemption can take shape through accountability and hard work.

If Porter suits up for the SuperHawks for their season-opener on Saturday, it will be his first professional game since the NBA banned him.