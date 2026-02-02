NBA's Terry Rozier To Receive $26.6M Salary Amid Gambling Case

Terry Rozier might be in the middle of a huge gambling scandal, but he's still getting paid -- an arbitrator ruled in his favor in a fight with the NBA ... allowing him to collect his $26.6 million salary.

The ruling was announced on Monday ... months after Rozier was arrested as part of a federal investigation.

Play video content Getty

Despite the ongoing case, Rozier is set to make $26.6 million this season -- $25M of that guaranteed ... and his lawyer, Jim Trusty, told Front Office Sports that his client won based on contract law and the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NBA and players, adding that "the bigger principle at issue is the presumption of innocence."

"Today’s arbitration ruling reminds the NBA that they can’t ignore that important concept just because it’s a high-profile case."

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch claimed back in October that while Rozier was on the Hornets in 2023, he helped bettors get thousands by informing them when he would leave a game "with a supposed injury."

Tisch also said the bettors would go to his home to deliver the proceeds and count the money.

NBA coach/Detroit Pistons legend Chauncey Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones were also arrested as part of the illegal gambling investigation.