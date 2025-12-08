Terry Rozier Pleads Not Guilty In NBA Betting Case

Play video content Getty

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier officially entered a not guilty plea in Federal court on Monday ... following his shocking October arrest in connection with the betting scandal that rocked the NBA!

Rozier -- wearing a grey two-piece suit -- and accompanied by his mother and lawyer, Jim Trusty, appeared in the Brooklyn courthouse for his arraignment this afternoon.

The 10-year NBA veteran was arrested following a federal investigation into illegal gambling. Rozier was cuffed and hauled away from a hotel in Orlando after the Heat's game against the Magic.

Federal authorities allege Terry helped bettors make big bucks on prop bets, including a time when he pulled himself out of a game with a made-up injury.

The NBA previously investigated, but cleared Rozier. Obviously, the FBI came to a different conclusion.

After his arrest, Rozier posted $3 million bond and was released from custody.

Of course, Rozier wasn't the only NBA'er who found himself on the wrong side of the federal government.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also busted by the feds in connection with a related case, though the Hall of Famer hasn't been accused of throwing games.

Billups appeared in the same courthouse last month, also entering a not guilty plea for allegedly helping mobsters rig underground poker games.