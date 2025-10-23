Trail Blazers' Chauncey Billups, Heat's Terry Rozier Arrested Amid Federal Gambling Probe

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier have been arrested in relation to a federal investigation into illegal gambling.

Rozier was arrested Thursday morning at a hotel in Orlando after Miami's road matchup with the Magic, ESPN reports. He did not play in the contest due to a coach's decision.

Billups, who is in his fifth season as head coach of Portland, was arrested in Oregon over an alleged "separate but related" illegal betting operation, ABC News reports. Billups coached in the Blazers' home loss to the Timberwolves just prior to being taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Damon Jones, who played with LeBron James in Cleveland at points during his lengthy tenure in the NBA, was also taken into custody on Thursday, according to multiple reports.

The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel are slated to shed more light on the allegations against the NBAers at a news conference later Thursday morning.