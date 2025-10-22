OKC Thunder's Championship Bling Revealed, Ring Inside A Ring!

Play video content X/@Jostens

The Oklahoma City Thunder unveiled their 2025 NBA championship bling ahead of Opening Night ... and technically, they got two rings in one!!

The champs' new hardware features more than 800 custom-cut gemstones set in 14-karat white and yellow gold. They have diamonds throughout ... as well as blue and orange sapphires to represent the Thunder colors.

First look at the Thunder's championship rings:



14-karat white and yellow gold with blue and orange sapphires. Diamonds with each player's number.



The ring also opens up with another ring inside. pic.twitter.com/jYBMYjLh8S — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) October 21, 2025 @BrettSiegelNBA

The rings feature the OKC logo, the Larry O'Brien Trophy and "NBA Champion" all in diamonds. Their 68-14 record is also etched into the jewelry.

It gets even better. The top of the ring pops off ... revealing a removable band ring underneath that includes the numbers of each player on the roster, as well as the player's signature.

The Champions Collective, in collaboration with Jostens, was the entity that manufactured the piece. Unlike some of the more modern rings we've seen ... they opted to keep it somewhat simple -- while still making it pop.

The Oklahoma City Thunder receive their 2025 NBA Championship rings! 💍 pic.twitter.com/4utcnbkPd3 — 𝐀𝐮𝐫𝐚 🕸️ O⅃O (𝟐𝟐-𝟐) (@Tosen_Kaname_) October 22, 2025 @Tosen_Kaname_

Each ring was personalized for the respective players, and based on the reactions from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, they were a smash hit with the athletes.