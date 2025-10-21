Shaquille O'Neal Proud Of Allen Iverson For Sobriety

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquille O'Neal is stoked to hear about Allen Iverson's decision to quit drinking ... telling TMZ Sports he's "proud" of the NBA legend's new lifestyle.

We caught up with Shaq at the premiere of the new "Allen Iv3rson" Prime Video documentary in NYC on Monday ... and he raved about not only A.I. the player -- but the man off the court as well.

Shaq -- who was an executive producer alongside Stephen Curry -- explained why being involved in the project was so important to him ... saying Iverson deserved to have his story told from his point of view.

The Big Fella said the former Sixers guard is just a "regular guy" who loves his family and works hard ... but has always remained authentic every step of the way -- and that's what he appreciates most about him.

Iverson recently revealed he quit drinking alcohol earlier this year ... and when we asked Shaq about it, he said he actually wasn't aware of his decision -- but he's happy for the fellow Hall of Famer nonetheless.

"I didn't see that," O'Neal told us. "I didn't know anything was wrong, but he knows that if he ever needs me, all he has to do is call me, but I'm proud of him."

While the two played against each other in the NBA Finals back in the day ... Shaq said he wouldn't consider their relationship a "rivalry" since there was nothing but love between them.