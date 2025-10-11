Allen Iverson Opens Up On Sobriety, Promises He's Done Drinking

Play video content TMZSports.com

Allen Iverson says he's officially done with booze ... telling TMZ Sports he's made a promise with God to never drink again.

We caught up with The Answer out in New York City this week just after he announced his six-month sobriety milestone -- and he made it clear, he's committed to a no-alcohol lifestyle from here.

Iverson told us he has no temptations to revert back ... explaining, "I had my conversation with God."

"I can't lie to Him," he said. "I said, 'I ain't doin' it no more,' I ain't doin' it."

Iverson -- one of the greatest NBA players of all time -- also talked a little basketball with us ... and he shared a list of players he really admires.