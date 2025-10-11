Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Allen Iverson Opens Up On Sobriety, Promises He's Done Drinking

Allen Iverson I'm Done Drinking!

By TMZ Staff
Published
100825 allen iverson kal.jpg
LEAGUE OF GREATS
TMZSports.com

Allen Iverson says he's officially done with booze ... telling TMZ Sports he's made a promise with God to never drink again.

We caught up with The Answer out in New York City this week just after he announced his six-month sobriety milestone -- and he made it clear, he's committed to a no-alcohol lifestyle from here.

Iverson told us he has no temptations to revert back ... explaining, "I had my conversation with God."

"I can't lie to Him," he said. "I said, 'I ain't doin' it no more,' I ain't doin' it."

Allen Iverson On The Court
Launch Gallery
Allen Iverson On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Iverson -- one of the greatest NBA players of all time -- also talked a little basketball with us ... and he shared a list of players he really admires.

One 76er made the cut -- Tyrese Maxey. As for the rest, check out the clip -- some might surprise ya!

Related articles