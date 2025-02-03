Super Rare Allen Iverson Card Sells For $701K, Smashes Record
A super rare Allen Iverson card just sold for a WHOPPING $701,500 at auction ... obliterating the previous record for an A.I. collectible!
The 1997 Skybox E-X 2001 Essential Credentials Now card -- graded a five by PSA -- was sold by Heritage Auctions on Saturday for nearly three-quarters of a million dollars, making the card the highest-selling Iverson piece ever.
The previous record was around $80K ... which has now been shattered.
Only three of the Skybox cards were ever made, so it was always expected to rake in a pretty penny ... but even HA was surprised.
Heritage previously told TMZ Sports they believed the card would sell for around $200K.
Ultimately, there was a huge amount of interest in the piece, with 58 bids being placed.
The identity of the card's lucky new owner hasn't been revealed.
With the eye-popping price tag, don't be surprised if you see the other '97 Skybox A.I. cards hit the auction block, too!