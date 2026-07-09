Dodgers Visiting Trump, Going Back To White House To Celebrate World Series Win

The World Series champs are doubling down on the White House -- the L.A. Dodgers are set to celebrate with President Trump once again later this month!

The Boys in Blue are making a return trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue on July 23, where they'll be honored for their second W.S. title in two years, and POTUS is pumped.

“President Trump is excited to welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers BACK to the White House to celebrate their World Series championship!" W.H. Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers tells TMZ Sports.

Now that there's a date set, it puts to bed endless speculation about whether Shohei Ohtani's squad would once again make the trip to the nation's capital.

It remains to be seen whether any players will choose to steer clear of Trump's crib, though all the big stars attended when the team made the trip in April 2025, including Ohtani and Mookie Betts.

Like 2024, the 2025 season was special for the Dodgers, culminating with one of the most thrilling World Series Game 7s in baseball history ... with L.A. beating the Blue Jays to capture their second straight title.

Now they'll celebrate the super rare feat later this month with the world's most powerful man.