Curtis Sliwa Roasts Taylor Swift Wedding, Takes Aim at Zohran Mamdani

Why Bring the 'Freakazoids' to My City?!?

Play video content Video: Curtis Sliwa Slams Taylor Swift Wedding TMZ DC

Curtis Sliwa is still blasting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's lavish wedding ... and let's just say he's not ready to shake it off.

The former New York City mayoral candidate unloaded on the superstar couple when Jacob caught up with him Wednesday in the Big Apple, blaming their star-studded celebration for turning Manhattan into what he describes as a playground for "trendoids, jet-setters and freakazoids."

Ya gotta watch clip ... 'cause Sliwa goes on an absolutely hilarious rant that gets more unhinged by the sentence.

Sliwa questions why the couple picked New York for their big day in the first place ... before veering into a rapid-fire rant about everything from the guest list to the buffet.

The deeper he gets, the funnier it becomes.

Sliwa also argues regular New Yorkers were the ones left dealing with the fallout, claiming cops, local businesses and everyday residents paid the price while the rich got richer.

Next, he zeroes in on Travis ... insisting the Chiefs star isn't the one running the relationship.

Sliwa has plenty more to say ... but we'll let him deliver the punchlines himself.

Play video content Video: Curtis Sliwa Gives Brutally Honest Review of Zohran Mamdani's Mayoral Work TMZ DC