'Born This Way' Star Cristina Sanz Dead at 36

Cristina Sanz -- who starred on A&E's show about adults with Down syndrome, "Born This Way" -- is dead after suffering a heart issue ... TMZ has learned.

The TV star's parents, Mariano and Beatriz, tell us Cristina went into cardiac arrest Monday while she was at her day program. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she died despite doctors' best efforts to save her.

Cristina appeared on all four seasons of "Born This Way," which documented her career aspirations and loving relationship with her husband, Angel.

Unfortunately, the pair split in 2021 and cited the COVID-19 confinement as a stressor on their relationship.

Cristina's parents have not released any information about funeral arrangements at this time.

She was only 36.