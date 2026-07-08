Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff Separate After 3 Years of Marriage

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have separated after 3 years of marriage, according to a new report.

The high-profile couple called it quits after hitting a rough patch, PEOPLE reported.

It seems pretty clear now this is why Margaret was MIA from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, because TMZ learned she was not filming any project last weekend.

Sources with knowledge tell us ... production on "King Snake," a supernatural horror film starring MQ, Drew Starkey and Michael Shannon wrapped in June. And we hear filming on her next project -- a remake of the 1981 supernatural thriller "Possession"-- hasn't begun.

As we previously reported ... rumors really started to swirl after MQ scrubbed her wedding day photos from her social media ... on top of missing the wedding.