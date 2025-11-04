Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff Show Off Chiseled Beach Bodies in Hawaii

Play video content BACKGRID

Two years in and still going strong ... Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley had quite the make-out sesh off the sun-kissed coast of Hawaii Monday.

Check out the pics ... Taylor Swift's frequent collaborator took a much-needed break with his wife, taking a dip in the ocean during a glorious tropical getaway.

"The Substance" actress wore a teenie-tiny red bikini and soaked up the sun on a longboard, while Jack gallantly paddle-boarded over to her. The two eventually snuck a kiss, caught by photographers on shore.