Jack Antonoff Trolls Critics After Katy Perry, Earplugs Drama at VMAs

Jack Antonoff has heard the criticism about his earplug use at the 2024 MTV VMAs, and has offered up a response to his haters.

The music producer offered up a sarcastic apology online Thursday evening after he was put on blast for protecting his ears during Katy Perry's performance at the awards show this week.

While some fans accused Jack of being "disrespectful" to Katy by popping in some noise-canceling plugs, the Grammy winner made it clear the situation was blown out of proportion ... and roasted those who took his earplug use so seriously.

He wrote ... "i would like to tell you directly from me that i did in fact use earplugs the other night. they were blue ‘hearos’ brand and im mortified to admit that i’ve been using them for a long time as well as buying them in bulk."

Jack confirmed he tends to wear earplugs in certain loud environments -- a common practice among music producers and sound mixers working in the industry -- as well as on planes and while he's sleeping.

He added ... "there is nothing left to do but apologize and thank those who have covered this story because although it’s an embarrassment to my family and i, i do believe that this was a very important and pressing issue that needed to be exposed."

Jack joked in the X post he wouldn't be going to work to reflect on his supposed bad behavior ... but made it clear the drama would not impact any tour plans.

The music producer's statement came a day after Katy's performance at the VMAs.

Jack Antonoff bored and eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is all of us watching this intro. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QXgE3H3VIM — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017 @hunter_wesley

Several people theorized the move was tied to prior drama between Jack, his frequent collaborator Taylor Swift, and Katy ... calling out a different VMAs incident where he was allegedly rude to KP when she hosted the 2017 show.

However, other fans spoke out in defense of Jack, noting it was totally normal for a musician to want to protect their hearing.