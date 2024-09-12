Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Lead Celebrity Charge at VMAs After-Party
The 2024 Video Music Awards were full of shocking moments and good vibes ... and, the celebs in attendance kept those good times rolling after the show ended -- congregating for a star-studded after-party.
Taylor Swift led the bold-faced names into the New York City party ... wearing an all-denim outfit featuring a forest and what looks like a waterfall on it -- a natural look in every sense for the star.
Sabrina Carpenter -- winner of the Song of the Year VMA, her first -- channeled her inner Dolly Parton ... white mesh dress and platform heels, matching her fierce white nails.
Post Malone gave fans a wave hopping out of his car with a bedazzled coat, blue jeans and trucker hat pulled low over his eyes ... fully leaning into his new country aesthetic.
Shaboozey, Tyla, The Kid LAROI, Tate McRae, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and more also attended the festivities.
ICYMI ... the VMAs were full of shocking moments -- from Carpenter making out with an outer-space alien, to Taylor Swift thanking her boyfriend Travis Kelce after taking home the Video of the Year Award, to all the Britney Spears tributes from stars.
If that's what the music industry showed onstage ... we can only imagine how wild it got at the private parties afterward!