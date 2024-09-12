Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter Lead Celebrity Charge at VMAs After-Party

The 2024 Video Music Awards were full of shocking moments and good vibes ... and, the celebs in attendance kept those good times rolling after the show ended -- congregating for a star-studded after-party.

Taylor Swift led the bold-faced names into the New York City party ... wearing an all-denim outfit featuring a forest and what looks like a waterfall on it -- a natural look in every sense for the star.

Sabrina Carpenter -- winner of the Song of the Year VMA, her first -- channeled her inner Dolly Parton ... white mesh dress and platform heels, matching her fierce white nails.

Post Malone gave fans a wave hopping out of his car with a bedazzled coat, blue jeans and trucker hat pulled low over his eyes ... fully leaning into his new country aesthetic.