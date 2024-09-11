Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey Make Statements at 2024 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is doing it all at the 2024 MTV VMAs ... looking stunning and winning awards.

The singer turned heads upon her highly-anticipated arrival Wednesday night at the UBS Arena just outside New York City ... and she didn't waste time adding to her mantle.

Taylor's already won the VMA for song of the summer before even getting to the venue ... and once she was there, she got the hardware for best collaboration for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Tay Tay and Post were on stage together accepting the award ... along with presenters Flavor Flav and Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Before Taylor won her flowers, Flavor Flav presented Jordan with a custom bronze clock ... to replace the bronze medal she had ripped away from her at the Paris Olympics.

Flav also took the opportunity to hype up Taylor and all the Swifties out there ... he's a big Taylor fan, and she thanked him for being so sweet to her.