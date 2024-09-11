Chappell Roan Rips Photog at VMAs, Drama Plays Out As Celebs Arrive

Play video content MTV

The MTV Video Music Awards are off to a rousing start with Chappell Roan and a photographer getting into an angry exchange ... featuring plenty of F bombs!

The singer, who's already put overzealous fans on notice, took verbal aim at the photog as she and other celebs entered the UBS Arena just outside NYC.

Chappell was getting ready to pose for pics when you hear someone in the crowd yelling, "Shut the f*** up," and something about Chappell turning around.

She was showing off the back off her gown at the time, but clearly still heard the not-so-polite request from photographer row -- and, as we know, Chappell doesn't play. She snapped her head around and yelled, "You shut the f*** up!!!"

That seemed to shut everyone up, as she continued posing for pics without further notice.

Chappell Roan reacts to being yelled at by photographers on the #VMAs black carpet: "The carpet is horrifying, and I yelled back!" pic.twitter.com/SqUbGdBhnm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 11, 2024 @etnow

Chappell just explained what happened with the photog ... telling Entertainment Tonight she was feeling a lot of anxiety and isn't going to let anyone yell at her without her yelling back.

That drama aside, folks like Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey and Halle Bailey have made their way into the VMAs, flaunting their fashion as they went ... without incident.

The fun's just beginning, though, so keep checking our photo gallery for the hottest fits as the celebs file into the show.