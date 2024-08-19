Chappell Roan Rips Fans For Crossing Boundaries

Play video content TikTok / @chappellroan

Chappell Roan says there's a lot of weird stuff that comes with being a celeb ... like all the random fans who come up asking for a photo ... she says it's just plain weird.

The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer just posted a long rant on TikTok about fans crossing the line ... she says the relationship a lot of folks have with their idols these days is not normal in the least.

For starters, Chappell is not a fan of people stopping her in the street and asking for selfies ... and don't get her started on folks asking for hugs!!!

Chappell also claims she's got stalkers ... and she says a lot of the attention she gets these days just feels like abuse and harassment, which she says should not come with the territory as a celeb.

It's kinda funny ... at one point Chappell puts it like this, "I'm a random bitch and you're a random bitch."

In other words, she doesn't know any of her fans on a personal level ... so they have no right to barge in on her personal space.