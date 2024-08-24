Chappell Roan 'Scared and Tired' of Creepy Fans, Love the Respectful Ones

Chappell Roan says just because you're a fan who loves her, it doesn't mean she owes you anything when she's not performing -- so she's issuing a new warning to those who creep her out.

Play video content TikTok / @chappellroan

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer made headlines this week with a video rant against fan admiration that crosses the line -- and Friday night she added to her manifesto with more specifics about the kinda behavior that has her on edge.

Chappell wrote on IG, “I’ve been in too many nonconsensual physical and social interactions and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit. I chose this career path because I love music and art and honoring my inner child, I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it.”

CR got backlash after her video -- some fans think she's in the wrong biz, if she doesn't want 24/7 attention -- so, she's now clarifying ... “When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press…I am at work. Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out."

Really, she's raging against superfan culture, and though she doesn't call out anyone by name, Chappell thinks some other celebs have let fans go too far ... something she's not willing to do.

She's previously said she'll quit the biz if she continues to feel unsafe ... and it seems what she's most uncomfortable with is physical interactions, and strangers acting like they know her.

She summed it up with ... "Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me. There is always more to the story. I am scared and tired. And please -- don’t call me Kayleigh. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me."