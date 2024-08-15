Jordan Chiles Breaks Silence On Losing Bronze Medal, 'Decision Feels Unjust'

Jordan Chiles is finally opening up about losing her Olympic bronze medal ... and it's clear she's furious over the ruling -- saying straight up, "I have no words."

The 23-year-old Team USA gymnast boke her silence on the matter with a lengthy statement on her Instagram page on Thursday -- several days after officials formally stripped her of the award she won during the Aug. 5 floor competition in Paris.

She stated she felt the decision to give the honor to Ana Barbosu in wake of an alleged invalid challenge was "unjust" -- calling it "a significant blow not just to me, but to everyone who has championed my journey."

To make matters worse, she added she's received "unprompted racially driven attacks" in wake of the officials' ruling.

But, the overall tone of her message seemed to be an optimistic one ... and she appeared positive that at some point in the future, she'll get her bronze back around her neck.