Andrew Tate Pointed a Gun in My Face, Another Alleged Victim Claims

Andrew Tate He Held A Gun To My Head!!! More Alleged Victims Come Forward

The legalities keep stacking up against Andrew Tate -- four women in the UK are suing him now, and one claims he pointed a gun right at her face.

The women claim in legal docs Tate assaulted, raped, and controlled them between 2013 and 2015 in the British towns of Luton and Hitchin -- according to multiple reports from the BBC, The Independent, and The Telegraph.

Two of the women allege they dated Tate in 2013 and 2014, and the other two say they worked for his webcam biz -- with 3 of them reportedly going to cops years ago before officials apparently dropped the case in 2019, per The Independent.

One of the women, known as AA, claims Tate threatened her daily -- allegedly grabbing her by the throat once and pinning her to a wall twice, after pointing a gun at her. She also accuses Tate of assaulting her at a hotel in Luton, then raping her again within two months.

The BBC reports another woman, known as BB, once had to barricade herself in a bathroom as Tate allegedly threatened to "beat the s*** out of her" -- something he denies, claiming their relationship was loving until just before she stopped working for him.

Another accuser, Sienna, told the BBC Tate used to strangle her during sex -- and said she once saw a gun at his place but wasn’t sure if it was real or a replica. Tate claims it was just a toy.

Tate's reportedly denying everything -- saying the claims are false, the women weren’t controlled, and didn’t act like they were under his control.

The four women say Tate's alleged abuse caused long-term mental health issues, and they're now seeking damages in civil court.

Andrew's facing two more investigations in the U.S. -- one in Florida and another in Beverly Hills, and his ex filed a report and a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault. On top of that, Andrew and his brother are dealing with human trafficking charges in Romania.

