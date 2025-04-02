Jean-Claude Van Damme Accused of Sex With Trafficked Women in Romania

Jean-Claude Van Damme is reportedly facing charges of having sex with trafficked women in Romania ... allegedly accepting sex with several women as a "gift."

According to CNN affiliate, Antena 3, the Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has filed a criminal complaint against Van Damme claiming he knowingly had sex with several women who were being trafficked.

Per the report, the actor allegedly met with several people also under investigation for sex trafficking crimes who offered to let him have sex with five women Romanian photo models as a "gift."

This alleged incident is said to have gone down in Cannes, France ... so, the French government reportedly has to authorize criminal proceedings. Unclear if or when that may happen.

Van Damme isn't the only public figure who has been accused of crimes related to sex trafficking in Romania. Remember, Andrew and Tristan Tate were only recently allowed to leave the country after they were arrested on sex trafficking charges back in 2022.

Play video content OCTOBER 2016 TMZ.com

We last caught up with Jean-Claude back in 2016 ... when he gave a spirited take on Donald Trump's infamous Access Hollywood tape. Listen to the clip to hear it for yourself.