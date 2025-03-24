Judge in Diddy Lawsuit Tosses Majority of Rodney Jones' Claims, Warns Attorney

Diddy won a small victory in court today when a judge tossed a majority of claims against him in a lawsuit filed by a former music producer accusing him of sexual assault.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the judge dismissed five of the nine claims Rodney Jones made against Diddy ... including RICO claims, infliction of emotional distress, and breach of contract claims.

The court also dismissed a Trafficking Victims Protection Act claim against Diddy's company, Combs Global.

Rodney's lawyer, Tyrone A. Blackburn, even got dressed down by the judge ... who warned him that his legal filings in the case have not been up to par.

In one example, the judge pointed to Blackburn’s filings seemingly not understanding that Diddy is presumed innocent in a separate grand jury indictment on criminal charges.

TMZ broke the stories ... Jones sued Diddy back in February 2024 and Diddy ripped the suit as a money grab dressed up as a sex trafficking and RICO conspiracy.

The case is still moving forward despite five of the nine claims being tossed ... and serious claims of sexual assault against Diddy were not dismissed. It will be interesting to see if these claims ever make it to trial.