Diddy Files Motion To Dismiss Rodney Jones Lawsuit

Diddy is firing back at Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones ... saying his lawsuit is nothing more than a cash grab dressed up as a sex trafficking and RICO conspiracy.

The rap mogul and his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, filed a motion to dismiss Jones' second amended complaint in Manhattan Federal Court Monday, attacking all the claims against Diddy point by point.

But mainly, Diddy is accusing Jones of trying to score a quick settlement by throwing around salacious allegations just to hurt his reputation.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Jones recently posted a video on X with rapper "Uncle Murda" ... in which they're seen laughing about RJ's lawsuit against Diddy.

Jones allegedly demanded Diddy "pay him that money by Monday" ... noting he's from Chicago and doesn't "play about our business."

Diddy also says Jones failed to prove his "business or property" was injured under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act -- better known as RICO.

Jones had originally said his "business or property" was hurt due to non-payment for services he performed on Diddy's 2023 "The Love Album: Off The Grid."

Diddy further says Jones never offered a primary claim under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 showing that he was forced to commit a sex act in exchange for something of value, or fall victim to any such act.

On top of that, Diddy argued that Jones failed to provide essential details describing the sexual assault and sexual harassment claims he made against Diddy.

In addition, Diddy called BS on all of Jones' other claims in his filing -- namely premise liability, emotional distress and breach of oral contract. He says Jones failed to show Diddy exercised control over premises where third parties committed alleged assaults.

Diddy also argued Jones never stated a claim for emotional distress. As for breach of oral contract, Diddy says that's run beyond the statute of frauds.

As for Jones' attorney, Tyrone Blackburn ... he has faced his own legal issues. Back in April, a judge referred Blackburn to the grievance committee of New York’s federal court district ... to determine if he violated the rules of the court. In making her decision, the judge pointed to "glaring deficiencies" in 5 separate lawsuits he filed.