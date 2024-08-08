Diddy's Ex Yung Miami Says He Never Abused Her During Relationship

Play video content REVOLT / Caresha Please

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Yung Miami is speaking up about their relationship for the first time ... and she says he never got physical with her, unlike Cassie.

The City Girls rapper broke her silence on Diddy in Thursday's season two debut of her award-winning "Caresha Please" series, opening up about her experience with the embattled Bad Boy Records founder.

Yung Miami says there were no instances of domestic violence with Diddy and their relationship was mutually beneficial to their respective careers. She says she went in wanting to pick his brain on being a mogul and sounds pleased with the results.

Folks have been dying to know more about the former couple's relationship ... especially in the wake of the brutal Cassie beating video and all the sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

Remember ... Yung Miami and Diddy were attached at the hip in 2021 and 2022, splitting in April 2023 after Diddy had a child with another woman. They remained friends after the split, which happened about 7 months before Cassie's explosive lawsuit.

Yung Miami was later named in a different Diddy lawsuit ... the one where Rodney Jones claimed Diddy bragged about paying YM a monthly stipend for sex work.

The suit also alleged Yung Miami served as a drug mule for Diddy, allegedly smuggling "pink cocaine" for him ... which she previously denied.

Young Miami says she feels like she's being crucified for dating Diddy ... but she says their relationship came at a time when Diddy was still universally beloved.