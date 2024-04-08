Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Yung Miami and JT Fight On X, City Girls Rep Says It's Minor

City Girls JT, Miami Throw Shade During Eclipse ... End Of An Era???

City Girls haven't put out any music together in months and the current state of things isn't looking up ... 'cause Yung Miami and JT are currently going at each other's necks online!!!

The spat began on Monday during the solar eclipse when Miami reposted JT and accused her of throwing shade these past few weeks as her association with Diddy has come in the legal crosshairs.

YM even accused JT's recent songs "Sideways" and "No Bars" of containing sneaky lyrics aimed at her ... and she was done putting up with what she characterized as a fake friend.

Neither have pushed the City Girls name much since their October 2023 album "Raw Ass Whores" stalled out in just its first week with only 10k in sales.

Sources close to the group tell TMZ Hip Hop the rift is just "a family dispute" outside their professional careers -- fans are blaming it on the eclipse but things aren't looking good.

They're both calling each other by their government name and JT just labeled Miami "a sad f****** case" ... girl code broken.

Old news is old news!
