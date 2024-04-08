Diddy's Ex Yung Miami Denies Sex Worker Claim, Says Video Out of Context

Diddy's ex-girlfriend Yung Miami is hitting back at claims she's a sex worker for the Bad Boy Records founder ... and says a video of her calling herself one was totally in jest.

The 30-year-old rapper took on the allegation after Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent resurfaced an interview where YM repeatedly referred to herself as a "whore" on "The Jason Lee Show."

Yung Miami slammed the clip as being taken out of context ... explaining she's previously used the derogatory term during a playful exchange with her gay cousin.

She added ... "It's a slang that we said to each other that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say. I’m not a prostitute. I never sold 🐱 a day in my life."

ICYMI ... Yung Miami was named in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Diddy -- in which he claimed the music mogul bragged about paying YM a monthly stipend for sex work.

The lawsuit also alleged Yung Miami served as a drug mule for Diddy, allegedly smuggling "pink cocaine" for her former flame.

Understandably, Yung Miami -- born Caresha Romeka Brownlee -- is not pleased with the growing narrative. As she put it, "I hate how this is getting spun."

50 appears to have some remorse over putting YM on blast ... as he clarified he didn't mean to hurt her on his Instagram.

Amid the drama with 50, YM shared she was served with papers over the weekend ... but she says it has nothing to do with the Diddy's federal sex trafficking investigation.