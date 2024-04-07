Insta Model Jade Ramey Denies She Was Diddy's Sex Worker

Instagram model Jade Ramey is squarely saying Diddy accuser Rodney Jones is lying that she was a sex worker for the rap mogul.

Ramsey acknowledged to ET she had a relationship with Diddy, but ... "Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made."

She wasn't done ... "How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion."

Jones, an ex-employee of Diddy's, filed a lawsuit against his former boss, in which he alleged Ramey, Yung Miami and Daphne Joy were all sex workers for Diddy. All have denied the allegation.

Ramey seemed to go directly after Jones, saying, "We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time."

As you know, Diddy is now the target of a federal, sex trafficking investigation, which became public in dramatic fashion when his homes in L.A. and Miami were raided.