Conan O'Brien -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Put your hands together, because Conan O'Brien's late-night looks deserve a frigin' Oscar!

Here is a 29-year-old version of the buttoned-up talk show host with coiffed hair at NBC's Press Conference for the "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" show back in 1993 (left). This was just the beginning of Conan's long-standing career.

And, more than three decades later Conan is still suited up, with his iconic pompadour hairstyle in New York City earlier this month (right).

Tonight will be O'Brien's first time hosting The Oscars, and we can guarantee he'll be bringing down the house with his humor ... but the question here is:

Conan O'Brien ...

Once you've cast your vote, take a look back at Mr. Conan's spiffy looks through the years!

