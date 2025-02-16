Will Ferrell -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Will Ferrell Good Genes Or Good Docs?!
Will Ferrell's looks over the years make him one sexy spartan!
Here is a 30-year-old version of the "Saturday Night Live" star rockin' the bowl cut and side burns for his iconic sketch turned movie "A Night At The Roxbury" back in 1998 (left).
And, nearly three decades later Mr. Ferrell was cool and casual at last month's screening of "You're Cordially Invited" in NYC (right). He may be showin' some gray, but in our eyes, he can still get it all night and all day 😜!
With show-stopping impersonations of stars like Alex Trebek, Harry Carey, George Bush ... the only thing his rugged beauty could use is a little more cowbell!
The question here is ...
Will Ferrell ...
Mr. Ferrell is just one of many 'SNL' geniuses, and since the three hour comedy show, "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" hits the air tonight, prep your comedic knowledge with our gallery above, featuring 50 years of 'SNL' icons ... then and now!