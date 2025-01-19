Have Christina Haack's looks over the years 'Flipped or Flopped?'

Here is a 29-year-old version of the hot blonde and TV personality showin' off her bright white smile at the digital HGTV headquarters in Lakewood, California back in 2013 (left). This was the year her TV show, "Flip or Flop" with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa premiered.

And, 12 years later Christina is one hot mama at 41 years old -- recently striking her stunning smile at SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles, California (right).

Her newest show "The Flip Off" with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa is destined for greatness, but the question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!