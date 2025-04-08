Kristen Stewart Stuns in Leather Bra and Suspenders at L.A. Film Screening

Kristen Stewart knows how to shock people with her unique fashion choices — but she may have even outdone herself with her latest get-up.

The actress popped up at a screening for her film, "Sacramento," at the Vista Theatre in Los Angeles Monday night — and she wore a black leather bra with dark slacks and a pair of multi-colored suspenders.

Talk about eye-popping! Check out photos/video of Kristen posing for the paparazzi at the event ... she looks like a combination of a rock star and a corporate executive.

At one point, Kristen was joined by her ex-boyfriend, Michael Angarano, who co-wrote the 2024 comedy with Michael Cera and starred in the movie alongside Stewart.

The two mugged for the cameras with Michael's wife, Maya Erskine, but Kristen stole the show, of course. All eyes were on her and her stunning outfit.

This isn't the first time Kristen has turned heads with one of her unconventional ensembles.