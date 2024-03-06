Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kristen Stewart Stuns in Black Jumpsuit Outfit at Film Premiere

Kristen Stewart Sexy Ensemble At Movie Premiere

3/6/2024 6:06 AM PT
kristen stewart love lies bleeding
Getty

Kristen Stewart stole the show at the premiere of her new movie in her sexy, skin-baring outfit ... and it's kinda on theme with what she's been rocking lately.

On Tuesday, the actress rocked a revealing, high-cut bodysuit as she hit the red carpet at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills to attend the opening of her romantic thriller, "Love Lies Bleeding" ... and as you can see it was quite the getup.

kristen stewart love lies bleeding
Getty

Stewart's all-black ensemble included a teeny Chanel backless suit with spaghetti shoulder straps and a blazer wrapped around her arms. She also sported sheer pantyhose and a pair of pointed high-heeled shoes.

Costars Katy O'Brian, Jena Malone, Anna Baryshnikov -- and director Rose Glass also showed up for the event. While they all looked stylish ... none of them displayed the boldness of Stewart, who has a knack for dressing provocatively.

kristen stewart love lies bleeding
Getty

You may recall ... she recently caused a stir with her gender-bending photo shoot for the March issue of Rolling Stone in which she wore a jock strap with her hand stuffed down the front of it.

After posing for paparazzi photos, the cast "Love Lies Bleeding" went inside the theater to enjoy the film with other celebs such as Thora Birch, Jackson Rathbone, and Catherine Hardwicke.

In the flick, Stewart plays Lou – a lonely gym manager who falls for a female bodybuilder named Jackie portrayed by O'Brian.

It's supposed to pack quite a punch, apparently ... but not nearly as much as she did in real life. Kristen knows how to turn heads!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later