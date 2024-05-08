Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Kristen Stewart Says Margot Robbie Films Not Enough to Topple Patriarchy

Kristen Stewart Margot Robbie Alone Can't Beat Patriarchy ... Need Broader Perspective

Kristen Stewart says "Barbie" alone can't undo ancient systems of oppression ... arguing Hollywood's allowing only a few female creators to make an impact.

The actor-turned-director appears on the cover of this month's Porter magazine ... and, she came out firing in the cover story -- calling H'Wood phony and blasting the industry for elevating a few female stars in the studio system.

Stewart says there's a process of checking off boxes, as if when studios fulfill a few requirements, the patriarchy will be thoroughly done away with in the industry. Here, KS name-drops Robbie and Maggie Gyllenhaal -- claiming studios like to make one of their films to pat themselves on the back and call it a great day for diversity.

Kristen clarifies here ... adding she loves both Margot and Maggie, and some of Hollywood's other chosen few -- she's really going after the studios for not concerning themselves with even broader perspectives.

Of course, Kristen's finally getting her own chance to helm a film -- though it's not exactly a huge summer blockbuster like "Barbie." She's making her directorial debut on a project called "The Chronology of Water" based on the harrowing autobiography of the same name.

In the interview with Porter, Kristen says she's flying to Latvia to film the flick because she needs to get away from Hollywood ... so, sounds like she's completely out on industry oversight.

It's been a big year for Stewart in the independent space ... remember, she starred in A24's violent, queer love story film "Love Lies Bleeding" which came out in March -- so, she's certainly broadening her perspective on the small scale.

When it comes to the big-budget flicks though ... sounds like Kristen's convinced she's not on the shortlist.

