Jude Law -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Jude Law is layin' down the law with his devilishly handsome looks over the years!

Here is a 34-year-old version of the London native with his sparkly blue eyes and chiseled jawline at "The Holiday" UK film premiere back in 2006 (left) -- a role that cemented Jude as a holiday-classic movie star!

And, nearly two decades later Mr. Law may have shed some hair over the years, but hands down can still get it in his 50s -- seen in this dashing photo from his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month (right).

Yes, he turns 52 today ... but the question is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!