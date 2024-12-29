Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

Smooshed inside this handsome fella is an Atlanta, Georgia native who grew up with a microphone in his hand -- putting on shows for his family and friends. Given the clues, put your celeb knowledge on the line and see if you can guess the mashed-up star!

He started radio hosting when he was just a teen and to this day he has built a radio empire (amongst many other successful ventures)! He found big stardom in the early 2000s hosting a popular music competition show!