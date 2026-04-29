Actress Janel Parrish and Husband Chris Long Getting Divorced

Janel Parrish and her husband Chris Long are pulling the plug on their marriage ... because they just filed for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Janel and Chris beelined it to court this week and filed a joint petition asking the court for a divorce after 7 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

We broke the story earlier this month ... the Hallmark star and her man had been separated for a few months.

Janel and Chris tied the knot back in September 2018 ... they never had kids, so no issues with child support or custody here.

The joint filing says they agree on spousal support, division of property, legal fees, and the date of separation.