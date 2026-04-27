'The Challenge' Star CT Tamburello's Filming Overseas Causing Divorce Delay

"The Challenge" star CT Tamburello's divorce from OnlyFans superstar Catalina White has hit a roadblock due to him being overseas filming a reality show ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, CT and Catalina are negotiating a settlement. The parties say the deal is in "its final stages" but add that CT is currently filing and reality show and has "very limited contact with his counsel."

The court docs note that both parties expect the settlement to be finalized soon, but the parties are asking for a short extension on filing certain financial docs so they can get it done.

As TMZ first reported, Catalina filed for divorce in January after secretly getting hitched in October 2024.

The OnlyFans model now claims the marriage was "irretrievably broken," and notes they have no children. She did not request support from CT.