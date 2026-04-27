Michael Madsen Allegedly Owes Ex-Wife $1.2 Million in Back Child Support

Michael Madsen is getting dragged to court even in death ... Los Angeles County says the late actor owes his ex-wife a ton of money.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department claims Michael owes his ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano over $1.2 million in back child-support payments.

The department says the $1,267,573.49 in back child support stems from Michael and Jeannine's divorce judgment, which dates all the way back to March 1995 ... and it looks like Jeannine is entitled to a percentage of payments Michael received in his SAG pension plan.

As you know ... Michael died in July 2025 from cardiac arrest ... and his kids are now battling Jeannine for control over his estate.