Michael Madsen Allegedly Owes Ex-Wife $1.2 Million in Back Child Support
Michael Madsen Estate Allegedly Owes Ex $1.2M In Child Support
Michael Madsen is getting dragged to court even in death ... Los Angeles County says the late actor owes his ex-wife a ton of money.
According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, the Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department claims Michael owes his ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano over $1.2 million in back child-support payments.
The department says the $1,267,573.49 in back child support stems from Michael and Jeannine's divorce judgment, which dates all the way back to March 1995 ... and it looks like Jeannine is entitled to a percentage of payments Michael received in his SAG pension plan.
As you know ... Michael died in July 2025 from cardiac arrest ... and his kids are now battling Jeannine for control over his estate.
Michael's ex says she wants to be put in charge of his estate so she can collect on millions of dollars she claims he owes her ... but their sons, Christian and Max, filed a petition earlier this month to administer his estate.
There's a hearing on their petition scheduled for next week ... so stay tuned.