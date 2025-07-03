'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen Dead At 67

Michael Madsen -- famous for his roles in "Kill Bill," "Reservoir Dogs" and "Donnie Brasco" is dead.

The veteran Hollywood actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home early Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene ... TMZ has confirmed.

According to law enforcement sources ... someone called 911 and Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded and found Michael dead. The cause of death is unclear, but we're told Michael's death is being treated as natural causes.

Michael's reps tell TMZ ... "In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films 'Resurrection Road,' 'Concessions' and 'Cookbook for Southern Housewives,' and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life."

His team adds ... "Michael was also preparing to release a new book called 'Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.'"

Michael's camp is remembering him as "one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

In addition to his work in Quentin Tarantino's 'Kill Bill' and "Reservoir Dogs," Michael also had roles in "Thelma & Louise," "Mr. Blonde," "The Hateful Eight" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Michael, who was born in Chicago, got his first movie gig in 1983's "WarGames."

NBC4 Los Angeles was first to report Michael's death.

He was 67.