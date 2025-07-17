Michael Madsen Cause of Death Revealed

Michael Madsen’s cause of death has been confirmed ... TMZ has learned the actor passed away from cardiac arrest.

TMZ has obtained the death certificate from the L.A. County Medical Examiner, which details his cardiac arrest was brought on by cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, and chronic alcoholism. Another significant condition was thromboembolic disease -- blood clots causing obstruction of vessels or arteries.

As we reported ... Michael was found unresponsive July 3 in his Malibu home and was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, his rep told us he suffered cardiac arrest. He's since been cremated, according to the death certificate.

TMZ broke the story ... Michael was making enormous strides in his recovery from alcoholism right up until his tragic death -- he'd been sober for months.

The beloved actor spent years in and out of rehab programs as he battled alcohol addiction ... while also struggling with depression and grappling with personal hardships, including a rocky marriage and his son's untimely death.