Celebs React To Michael Madsen's Death

Michael Madsen's death is sending shockwaves through Hollywood ... and a bunch of celebs are remembering him with heartfelt tributes ... including his famous sister.

"Sideways" star Virginia Madsen says of her late older brother, "He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw."

Virginia says Michael was a father, son and brother "etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark." She says he's not a public figure but a "myth ... flesh and blood and ferocious art."

Michael's kid sister says he "stormed through life loud, brilliant and half on fire" ... and she says she will miss their inside jokes, his sudden laughter, the sound of him and "the boy he was before the legend."

Actress Jennifer Tilly says Michael was one of her favorite actors she's ever worked with ... and she's recalling their time together on the set of the 1994 movie "The Getaway."

Jennifer says the movie was early in her career and Michael "made me feel safe and supported." She says he was "wildly audacious and rambunctious with his character choices, and had a wicked sense of humor."

Tilly adds ... "I don't recall ever laughing so much on a film set in my life. A huge talent. Gone too soon."

Vivica A. Fox worked with Michael on 'Kill Bill' and other films and she told the New York Post ... "Michael was a talented man with an AMAZING on-screen presence! My deepest condolences & prayers to his family."