Televangelist Reverend Jimmy Swaggart Dead at 90

Infamous televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has died, his family has announced ... the reverend was 90 years old.

Swaggart's family posted a tribute on Facebook Tuesday morning ... "Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ."

The cause of the reverend's death was not immediately released.

As TMZ reported, Swaggart was hospitalized on Father's Day last month after suffering a heart attack at his home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the reverend's son, Donnie Swaggart.

Jimmy's rep, Megan Kelly, told TMZ at the time ... Jimmy had no preexisting conditions or anything previously diagnosed, but he had been experiencing falls recently. We're told Donnie picked up the reverend for Bible study the day before he collapsed. Rev. Swaggart was not feeling well, and he then slumped over in the vehicle, but he still chose to go to church for prayer that day.

Swaggart suffered a cardiac arrest on June 15 at home with his wife nearby, and two friends rushed over to perform CPR until paramedics arrived. Family from all over then convened to be with Jimmy.

Swaggart was already a famous preacher on television in the 1980s when he was caught canoodling with a prostitute in New Orleans in 1988 ... he famously went on television and admitted "I have sinned" in a tearful appeal, but he was defrocked by the Assemblies of God afterward. He kept up his ministry. Years later in California, in 1991, he was again caught with another prostitute.

Swaggart founded Jimmy Swaggart Ministries in 1955 to begin evangelizing full time ... later broadcasting on radio and television. He's also written more than 50 books.

